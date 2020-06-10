No new COVID-19 cases confirmed on June 10 morning
Vietnam has gone through 55 straight days without community transmission, as no new cases were reported as of 6am on June 10, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Doctor Bui Thi Tang begins a new working day (Source: VNA)
Among the total 332 infections, 192 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
At present, 9,136 people having close contact with patients or entering from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined at hospitals, concentrated quarantine establishments, and home.
The steering committee’s report showed that 317 out of the 332 cases, or 95.5 percent, have been given the all-clear, and no fatalities have been confirmed.
Three patients tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and three others tested negative twice or more./.