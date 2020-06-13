No new COVID-19 cases confirmed on June 13 morning
Hanoi (VNA) – No new COVID-19 cases were reported on June 13 morning, meaning Vietnam remained clear of community transmission for 58 consecutive days, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Of the 333 cases confirmed so far in the country, 193 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
A total of 323 patients or 96.7 percent of all cases have recovered and there have been zero fatalities.
Of the 10 active patients, three have tested negative for the coronavirus once and another at least twice.
Some 6,475 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are currently under quarantine across the country./.