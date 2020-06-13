Health Stroke centre at Hue Central Hospital recognised by World Stroke Organisation The stroke centre at the Hue Central Hospital in central Thua Thien-Hue province was recently given Platinum Status by the World Stroke Organisation (WSO), hospital leaders said on June 11.

Health Over 96 percent of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam given all-clear Up to 320 out of 332 COVID-19 infection cases in Vietnam, or 96.4 percent, recovered fully as of 6am on June 11, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.