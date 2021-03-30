Health One imported case of COVID-19 reported on March 28 afternoon One imported case of COVID-19 was detected in the past 12 hours to 6pm March 28, who was put into quarantine after entry, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Hai Duong closes temporary hospital for COVID-19 treatment The temporary hospital for COVID-19 treatment No 2 in northern Hai Duong province was dissolved on March 28, after the outbreak in the biggest hotspot of the latest coronavirus resurgence had been brought under control.

Health COVID-19: Four imported cases reported on March 28 morning Four imported cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours to 6am March 28, who were put into quarantine after entry, according to the Health Ministry.

Health No new COVID-19 cases, 43 recoveries reported on March 27 Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report in the past 12 hours to 6pm of March 27, keeping the national count at 2,586, said the Ministry of Health.