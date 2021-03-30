No new COVID-19 cases confirmed on March 30 morning
Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 infections in the past 12 hours to 6am of March 30, keeping the national count at 2,594 of which 1,603 cases were domestic infections, according to the Ministry of Health.
Medical workers collect samples for SARS-CoV-2 testing (Photo: VNA)
A total of 2,308 COVID-19 patients in Vietnam have been given the all clear by now, and the death toll remains at 35.
Among those still under treatment, 30 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 38 twice and 57 thrice.
A total of 46,454 people are being quarantined nationwide, with 506 at hospitals, 19,379 at concentrated facilities and 26,569 at their accommodations.
According to the National Expanded Immunisation Programme, an additional 1,276 people received COVID-19 vaccine shots on March 29, bringing the total number of vaccinated people to 46,416./.