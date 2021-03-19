No new COVID-19 cases, infection tally in Vietnam kept at 2,570
A health worker handles samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report on March 19 morning, keeping the tally at 2,570, according to the Ministry of Health.
The number of domestic infections stands at 1,601, including 908 cases recorded since January 27, when the latest outbreak began.
As many as 2,198 patients have recovered while the fatalities are still maintained at 35.
Thirty-seven of those still under treatment have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 18 others twice, and 63 thrice, said the treatment sub-committee of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
There are three patients in severe condition at present, including two at the branch in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases and one at the Lung Hospital of Da Nang city. They have tested negative for the virus for three – five times but are still undergoing further treatment as they have certain underlying health conditions.
Up to 37,878 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit foreign regions are being quarantined.
As of the end of March 18, the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 had reached 27,546, according to the national expanded immunisation programme./.