Health Private sector important to public health emergency response: Workshop A workshop held in Hanoi on April 28 highlighted the important role of the private sector and digital technology in public health emergency response and monitoring.

Health HCM City asked to support southwestern provinces in COVID-19 fight Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has asked Ho Chi Minh City to maintain a high level of vigilance against COVID-19, improve its quarantine capacity, and be ready to support other localities, including southwestern border provinces.

Health Vinh Long asked to tighten COVID-19 preventive measures Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has asked the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long to be more vigilant against the COVID-19 pandemic, apply drastic preventive measures and restrict unnecessary mass gatherings.

Health No new COVID-19 cases documented over last 12 hours Vietnam has no new cases of COVID-19 to report over the last 12 hours to 6:00am on April 28, keeping the national tally at 2,857, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).