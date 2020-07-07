No new COVID-19 cases on July 7
Health workers take samples for COVID-19 testing at a quarantine centre (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – No new case of COVID-19 was reported during the past 12 hours to 6pm on July 7, with the total cases remaining at 369, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.
Among the 369 confirmed cases so far, 229 were imported and put in quarantined immediately after arrival.
The country has recorded no community infection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, since April 16, or 82 straight days.
Also on July 7, one COVID-19 patient was given the all-clear, raising the number of recoveries to 342.
Among the remaining patients under treatment, three have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and three others negative for at least twice.
A total of 13,047 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine./.