Health COVID-19: Only eight positive cases remain Only eight people still test positive for COVID-19 in Vietnam as the country entered the 81st day without cases in the community as of July 6 morning, said the national steering committee on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Health No new COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam on July 5 Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on July 5, meaning the country has gone through 80 consecutive days without community infections, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam enters 80th day without new COVID-19 case in community Vietnam entered the 80th day in a row without new COVID-19 cases reported in the community as of July 5, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.