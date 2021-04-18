Health One imported COVID-19 case reported on April 17 morning One imported case of COVID-19 was recorded in Vietnam in the 12 hours to 6am on April 17, raising the infection count to 2,773, the Ministry of Health said.

Health Vietnam logs 14 imported COVID-19 cases on April 16 evening Vietnam recorded 14 imported COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 16, who were quarantined upon arrival, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Localities directed to continually monitor COVID-19 situation Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long on April 16 again asked localities to continue keeping a close watch on the COVID-19 situation and to strictly implement pandemic prevention measures in the time to come, especially in border areas.

Health No new COVID-19 infections reported on April 16 morning Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases over the past 12 hours to 6am on April 16, keeping the national tally at 2,758, according to the Health Ministry.