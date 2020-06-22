No new COVID-19 cases recorded in Vietnam on June 22
Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases from 6am to 6pm on June 22, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Doctors take care of patient No.91 (Photo: VNA)
The country has gone through 67 days in a row without coronavirus infections in the community.
Among the 349 confirmed cases so far, 209 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
No fatalities have been recorded so far, while 328 patients, or 94 percent of the total cases, have been given the all-clear.
A total of 6,519 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients and came from pandemic-hit areas are under medical monitoring or quarantine at hospitals, other medical facilities and home.
Among 21 active patients, three have tested negative for the coronavirus once while three at least twice.
Also on June 22 afternoon, at a national meeting on the health status of Patient 91, who is the British pilot of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son affirmed that the patient has enough health conditions to discharge from the intensive care unit (ICU) of Cho Ray Hospital.
He is fully conscious and can communicate with doctors normally. As strength gradually returns to his limbs, he is now able to turn around on his own bed and sit up by himself. He is also learning to stand up on his own. A CT scan showed that his lung is now 85 percent functional, compared to 20-30 percent a month ago./.
