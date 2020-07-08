Health Symposium talks improving migrants’ health A symposium was held in Hanoi on July 7 to launch a programme to improve the health of Vietnamese migrants.

Politics Prime Minister names acting Minister of Health Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision promoting Permanent Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long to acting Minister of the health ministry.

Health No new COVID-19 cases on July 7 No new case of COVID-19 was reported during the past 12 hours to 6pm on July 7, with the total cases remaining at 369, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.