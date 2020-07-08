No new COVID-19 cases recorded on July 8
No new case of COVID-19 was reported during the past 12 hours to 6pm on July 8, with the total cases remaining at 369, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.
Presenting certificates of completing necessary quarantine duration for people in Hoa Binh province (Photo: VNA)
Among the 369 confirmed cases so far, 229 were imported and put in quarantined immediately after arrival.
The country has recorded no community infection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, since April 16, or 83 straight days.
Of the total, 347 patients, or 94 percent, have recovered fully, and no fatalities have been reported so far.
Among the remaining patients under treatment, two have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and five others negative for at least twice.
A total of 13,373 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine./.