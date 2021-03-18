No new COVID-19 cases recorded on March 18 morning
Vietnam detected no new cases of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on March 18, keeping the national count unchanged at 2,567, according to the Ministry of Health. The number of domestically-transmitted infections stands at 1,599, including 906 cases since the third outbreak hit the country on January 27, the ministry said.
As many as 36,923 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under medical monitoring nationwide, including 496 in hospitals, 17,396 in other State-designated quarantine establishments, and 19,031 at their residences.
The treatment sub-committee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported that 2,198 patients have been given the all-clear so far.
Among the active patients, 37 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 18 twice and 63 thrice.
Ten cities and provinces – Hoa Binh, Dien Bien, Ha Giang, Binh Duong, Hung Yen, Bac Giang, Gia Lai, Bac Ninh, Quang Ninh and Ho Chi Minh City – which had recorded COVID-19 cases, have gone through 33 straight days without new domestically-transmitted cases. Hanoi has also passed one month with no locally-transmitted infections.
According to the National Expanded Programme on Immunisation, 3,359 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus safely on March 17.
By the end of the day, a total of 24,054 people, including frontline health workers, and members of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups and the national steering committee, had got vaccine shots.
In a bid to live safely with the pandemic, people should strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.