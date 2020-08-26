Health Project aims to improve healthcare in 13 provinces The Ministry of Health kicked off a five-year project on developing district- and commune-level healthcare systems in 13 provinces nationwide at an online conference held on August 25.

Health Vietnam conducts over 1 million COVID-19 tests The Vietnamese health ministry said it has conducted more than one million PCR tests since the COVID-19 pandemic first began in late January.

Health HCM City promotes economic development amidst COVID-19 Ho Chi Minh City is exerting every effort to implement the dual tasks of preventing the COVID-19 pandemic and developing the economy, according to Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong.