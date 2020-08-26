No new COVID-19 cases reported, 15 patients in serious conditions
Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases in the morning of August 26, keeping the national tally at 1,029, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Health workers are collecting samples for COVID-19 testing. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases in the morning of August 26, keeping the national tally at 1,029, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
As many as 592 patients have been given the all-clear. There have been 27 fatalities so far.
The committee’s treatment sub-committee said 15 patients are in critical conditions. They all suffer from various serious underlying health problems, such as chronic kidney failure, heart diseases, or cerebrovascular accident (CVA).
Among the active patients, 53 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 67 twice and 47 three times.
Some 71,820 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide./.