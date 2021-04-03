A border soldier in southwestern Tay Ninh province gets a COVID-19 vaccine shot (Photo:VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report in the past 12 hours to 6am on April 3, keeping the tally at 2,620, including 1,603 domestically-transmitted infections, the Ministry of Health said.



As many as 2,383 patients have recovered from the disease while the number of related fatalities is kept at 35.



Among those still under treatment, 38 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 15 others twice, and 28 thrice, according to the ministry’s Medical Service Administration.



There are 27,478 people who had close contact with confirmed cases or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit areas under quarantine at present.



So far, 52,091 people in Vietnam have been vaccinated against COVID-19./.







VNA