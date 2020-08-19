Health COVID-19 outbreak in Da Nang, Quang Nam to be under control by late August: Official The spread of COVID-19 in central Da Nang city and Quang Nam province has been gradually contained and the situation is expected to be under control by late August, according to Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long.

Health Quang Nam: 11 COVID-19 patients successfully treated The health sector in central Quang Nam province declared on August 18 that 11 more COVID-19 patients in the locality have fully recovered.

Health Vietnam records 25th death linked with COVID-19 The COVID-19 death toll in Vietnam has reached 25 after the latest fatality was confirmed on August 18 morning.