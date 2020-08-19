No new COVID-19 cases reported on August 19 morning
No new COVID-19 cases were recorded from 6pm on August 18 to 6am on August 19, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
A medical worker conducts SARS-CoV-2 testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – No new COVID-19 cases were recorded from 6pm on August 18 to 6am on August 19, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Vietnam has so far confirmed 989 infections. Of which, 649 are locally-transmitted cases, including 509 linked to the pandemic hotspot in the central city of Da Nang since July 25.
Five more patients were given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 at the Hue Central Hospital, raising the total number of recoveries to 525.
Among those undergoing treatment at medical establishments, 35 patients tested negative for the virus once, 35 others twice and 30 three times.
Up to 81,585 people who had close contact with patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine, including 3,350 at hospitals, 22,360 at other facilities and 55,875 at their homes.
Amid the complicated developments of COVID-19, the Health Ministry urged residents to install Bluezone app to receive infection risk warnings./.
Vietnam has so far confirmed 989 infections. Of which, 649 are locally-transmitted cases, including 509 linked to the pandemic hotspot in the central city of Da Nang since July 25.
Five more patients were given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 at the Hue Central Hospital, raising the total number of recoveries to 525.
Among those undergoing treatment at medical establishments, 35 patients tested negative for the virus once, 35 others twice and 30 three times.
Up to 81,585 people who had close contact with patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine, including 3,350 at hospitals, 22,360 at other facilities and 55,875 at their homes.
Amid the complicated developments of COVID-19, the Health Ministry urged residents to install Bluezone app to receive infection risk warnings./.