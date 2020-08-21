No new COVID-19 cases reported on August 21 morning
Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases over the past 12 hours, keeping the national tally at 1,007 in the morning of August 21, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
A site collecting samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Of the total cases, 666 are locally-transmitted cases, with 525 cases confirmed as from July 25.
As many as 542 patients have made full recovery. There have been 25 fatalities reported in the country so far.
Among the active patients, 44 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 39 twice, and 31 three times.
Some 100,570 people who had close contact with CVOID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide.
Given the complex developments of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health has called on people to download Bluezone, a domestically developed contact-tracing mobile app to identify and alert people who have interacted with COVID-19 patients./.