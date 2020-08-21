No new COVID-19 cases reported on August 21 morning
Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases over the past 12 hours, keeping the national tally at 1,007 in the morning of August 21, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicDevelopments of COVID-19 in Vietnam as of 7 am of Aug 20, 2020
As of 7am of August 20, Vietnam has reported 654 cases of community transmission, according to the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.
See more
InfographicCOVID-19 developments in Vietnam
As of 7am of August 6, Vietnam has reported 408 Covid-19 cases of community transmission and 309 cases have been under quarantine upon arrival.
InfographicCOVID-19 developments in Vietnam as of August 5, 2020
Vietnam reported two COVID-19 cases on August 5 morning, both linked to the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
InfographicCOVID-19 developments in Vietnam
As of 7am of August 4, Vietnam has reported 345 Covid-19 cases of community transmission and 307 cases have been under quarantine upon arrival.
InfographicCOVID-19 pandemic developments in Vietnam as of August 3, 2020
On the morning of August 3, 2020, Vietnam recorded one more COVID-19 case, raising the total tally to 621.
InfographicVietnam records first death relating to COVID-19
Vietnam has recorded first death relating to COVID-19.The patient No.428 has several underlying chronic diseases, including kidney failure, hypertension and anemia.