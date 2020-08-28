No new COVID-19 cases reported on August 28 morning, 12 in serious conditions
Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases remained at 1,036 as of 6:00 on August 28 as no new infections were confirmed over the past 12 hours, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
A COVID-19 checkpoint (Photo: VNA)
Of the total, 687 are locally transmitted, with 548 linked to the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang.
As many as 69,485 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide.
The committee’s treatment sub-committee reported that 637 patients have been given the all-clear. The death toll has reached 30.
Among the active patients, 49 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 47 twice and 31 three times.
The sub-committee said there are 12 patients who are in very serious conditions, nine of them very critical and three may die at any time./.