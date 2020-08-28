Health Infographic Developments of COVID-19 in Vietnam As of 7am of August 11, Vietnam has reported 529 cases of community transmission, according to the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Infographic Vietnam reports three new community COVID-19 cases Three more coronavirus infections were confirmed by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on August 7 morning, lifting the national tally to 750.

Health Infographic COVID-19 developments in Vietnam As of 7am of August 6, Vietnam has reported 408 Covid-19 cases of community transmission and 309 cases have been under quarantine upon arrival.