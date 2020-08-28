No new COVID-19 cases reported on August 28 morning
Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases remained at 1,036 as of 6:00 on August 28 as no new infections were confirmed over the past 12 hours, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
VNA
