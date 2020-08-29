No new COVID-19 cases reported on August 29 morning
There were no new COVID-19 infections confirmed on August 29 morning, keeping Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases at 1,038, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – There were no new COVID-19 infections confirmed on August 29 morning, keeping Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases at 1,038, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Of the total, 689 are locally transmitted, with 549 linked to the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang.
As many as 69,485 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide.
The committee’s treatment sub-committee reported that 663 patients have been given the all-clear. The death toll has reached 30.
Among the active patients, 46 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 49 twice and 29 three times.
As many as 61,100 people having close contacts with COVID-19 patients and entering the country from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined, including 1,363 at hospitals, 16,899 at other facilities, and 42,838 at home./.
Of the total, 689 are locally transmitted, with 549 linked to the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang.
As many as 69,485 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide.
The committee’s treatment sub-committee reported that 663 patients have been given the all-clear. The death toll has reached 30.
Among the active patients, 46 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 49 twice and 29 three times.
As many as 61,100 people having close contacts with COVID-19 patients and entering the country from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined, including 1,363 at hospitals, 16,899 at other facilities, and 42,838 at home./.