Health Mexican Labour Party leader lauds Vietnamese doctors’ efforts General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party (PT) Alberto Anaya Gutierrez visited the Ho Chi Minh Acupuncture Centre in Mexico City on August 27, during which he lauded contributions of Vietnamese doctors in providing health care services to Mexicans.

Health Infographic No new COVID-19 cases reported on August 28 morning Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases remained at 1,036 as of 6:00 on August 28 as no new infections were confirmed over the past 12 hours, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam reports two new COVID-19 cases on August 27 Vietnam reported two new COVID-19 infections as of 6pm on August 27, raising the national count to 1,036, announced the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health New death raises Vietnam’s COVID-19 toll to 30 Another COVID-19 patient with serious underlying health conditions in central Da Nang city has become the 30th death related to the coronavirus-caused disease in Vietnam, the Ministry of Health confirmed on August 27.