Health Health Ministry readies medical plans for National Party Congress Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long on January 23 inspected medical preparations for the 13th National Party Congress at the Party Central Committee's Office and four accommodation facilities for delegates.

Health WHO Representative praises Vietnam’s COVID-19 fight Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to Vietnam Kidong Park praised Vietnam’s achievements in COVID-19 prevention and control in an interview given to the Vietnam News Agency on January 22.

Health Two more imported cases reported over last 24 hours Vietnam reported two more imported cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, taking the national count to 1,548, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on January 22.

Health Hanoi tightens COVID-19 prevention and control Vice Chairman of the Hanoi municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung has required departments, agencies, mass organisations and people to continue seriously comply with the Prime Minister and municipal authorities’ instructions on strengthening COVID-19 prevention and control.