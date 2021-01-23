No new COVID-19 cases reported on January 23
A medical worker in Hanoi takes samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on January 23, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Vietnam has so far reported 1,548 infections, including 693 locally-transmitted cases and 553 new cases from July 25, 2020 when the pandemic broke out in the central city of Da Nang.
As many as 1,411 patients were given the all-clear from the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 while the number of deaths related to the disease was kept at 35.
Among patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments across the country, nine tested negative for the virus once, 15 others twice and seven thrice.
Up to 19,412 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine, 125 of them are in hospitals, 18,103 others in state-designated establishments and 1,184 at their homes.
The committee requested continuing with prevention and control measures to prevent the resurgence of the virus in the community./.