Health HCM City takes steps to increase vaccinations among children The Ho Chi Minh City Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has instructed district health officials to either send messages or call parents of children born between January and September in 2019 to remind them about vaccination schedules this year.

Health Hanoi works hard to ensure proper nutrition for children Hanoi is rolling out various mechanisms, policies, communications activities, and solutions to give best care for children towards fulfilling targets on children nutrition.

Health No new COVID-19 infections recorded on July 27 morning No more new COVID-19 infection cases were reported in Vietnam on July 27 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Two more found positive for coronavirus, taking total count to 420 Two more people, one from Quang Ngai and another from Da Nang, were found infected with the novel coronavirus on July 26 afternoon, raising the nation's total COVID-19 infections to 420, the Ministry of Health announced.