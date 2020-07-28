No new COVID-19 cases reported on July 28 morning
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases from 6pm of July 27 to 6am of July 28, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
According to the committee, as of 6am of July 28, Vietnam had a total of 431 infections, 276 of whom have been imported and quarantined right after arriving in Vietnam.
As many as 365 cases have fully recovered, accounting for 84.7 percent of the total. Of the 66active patients, five have been tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 at least once.
The majority of the patients are in stable condition. The Ba Ria-Vung Tau General Hospital is giving treatment to the largest number of 16 COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, the 416th and 418th patients in Da Nang Hospital are in severe condition due to their old age and already existed diseases.
Currently, 15,033 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined, including 322 at hospitals, 12,458 at other facilities, and 2,253 at home./.