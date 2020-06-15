No new COVID-19 cases reported on June 15
Vietnam confirmed it had no new COVID-19 cases on June 15, marking 60 consecutive days without community transmission in the country, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The British pilot known as Patient No 91 has regained consciousness and shown improvement.(Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam confirmed it had no new COVID-19 cases on June 15, marking 60 consecutive days without community transmission in the country, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Of the 334 cases recorded in Vietnam so far, 194 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
Some 323 patients, or 96.7 percent of all cases, have recovered and zero deaths have been reported.
Two of the 11 active patients have tested negative for the coronavirus once and three at least twice.
The British pilot known as Patient No 91 has regained consciousness and shown improvement.
Some 8,792 people who had close contact with patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are now under quarantine in Vietnam./.