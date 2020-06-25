No new COVID-19 cases reported on June 25
A health worker checks body temperature of Lao students at Chieng Khuong Border Gate in Son La province (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - No new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on June 25 afternoon, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The national tally has remained at 352, including 212 imported cases that were quarantined upon arrival.
Vietnam sees 9,437 people who had close contact with patients or were in pandemic-hit areas now under medical monitoring or quarantine.
The number of recoveries in Vietnam now stands at 329, or 94.5 percent of the total, and zero fatalities have been reported to date.
The remaining patients are now in a stable condition, with one testing negative for the coronavirus once and three negative at least twice./.