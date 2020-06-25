Health Vietnam clear of COVID-19 community infections for 70 days No new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on June 25 morning, marking 70 straight days that Vietnam has gone without community transmissions, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam reports three new imported COVID-19 cases Three Vietnamese citizens returning home from Kuwait are the latest people to test positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 352.

Health Prolonged hot weather causes health issues Prolonged hot weather with average temperatures of about 40 degree Celsius across the country in recent days have led to health problems.