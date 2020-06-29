No new COVID-19 cases reported on June 29
No new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on June 29 afternoon, marking 74 straight days that Vietnam has gone without community transmissions, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
More than 130 Vietnamese citizens return home from Malaysia and some African nations. (Photo: VNA)
Among the total 355 infections, 215 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
At present, 10,027 people having close contact with patients or arriving from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined at hospitals, concentrated quarantining facilities, and homes.
The committee’s treatment subcommittee reported that 335 patients, or 94.4 percent of the total cases, have given the all-clear and there is no death.
There remain 20 patients under treatment at hospitals. Of them, one has tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and three others tested negative at least twice./.