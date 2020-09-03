No new COVID-19 cases reported on September 3 morning
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam did not record any new cases of COVID-19 over the last 12 hours, keeping the tally at 1,046, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on September 3 morning.
So far, 691 local infections of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have been confirmed in the country, including 551 linked with Da Nang since the new outbreak began in the central city on July 25.
As many as 746 patients have recovered while 34 others, mostly the elderly with serious underlying health conditions, have succumbed to the disease.
Among those still under treatment, 27 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 53 twice and 37 others thrice.
However, some patients are currently in critical condition and may die any time, according to the treatment sub-committee.
There are 63,651 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas under quarantine at present, including 1,009 in hospitals, 15,949 in other quarantine sites, and 46,693 at home./.