No new COVID-19 cases reported over last 12 hours
Foreigners wait to have samples taken for COVID-19 testing in Son Tra district of Da Nang city on August 24 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case to report over the last 12 hours with the national count remaining at 1,022, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on August 25 morning.
Of the total cases, 680 are domestic community infections, including 540 linked to outbreaks in the central city of Da Nang as from July 25.
As many as 588 patients have been given the all-clear while the death toll was 27.
Among the active cases, 52 have tested negative once for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the disease, 54 twice and 40 three times.
A total of 71,821 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide./.