Foreigners wait to have samples taken for COVID-19 testing in Son Tra district of Da Nang city on August 24 (Photo: VNA)

VNA

– Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case to report over the last 12 hours with the national count remaining at 1,022, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on August 25 morning.Of the total cases, 680 are domestic community infections , including 540 linked to outbreaks in the central city of Da Nang as from July 25.As many as 588 patients have been given the all-clear while the death toll was 27.Among the active cases, 52 have tested negative once for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the disease, 54 twice and 40 three times.A total of 71,821 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide./.