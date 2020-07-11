Health Vietnam sees no new community COVID-19 infections for 84 days Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on July 9, marking 84 consecutive days without any infections in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health No new COVID-19 cases recorded on July 8 No new case of COVID-19 was reported during the past 12 hours to 6pm on July 8, with the total cases remaining at 369, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.