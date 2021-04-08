Measurement of body temperature (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam documented no new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on April 8, making the nation’s tally unchanged at 2,659, according to the Ministry of Health.



Of the total infections, 1,603 were domestically-transmitted cases, including 910 recorded since the latest outbreak hit the northern province of Hai Duong on January 27.



A total 36,971 people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide, including 516 at hospitals, 20,830 at other quarantine sites, and 15,625 at home.



Among patients under treatment, 22 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 11 twice, and 17 thrice.



The Treatment Sub-committee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported that Vietnam has seen 2,429 recoveries so far.



The health ministry said that additional 1,198 Vietnamese got COVID-19 shots on April 7. As of 4:00 pm on the day, 55,151 frontline workers in 19 provinces and cities nationwide were vaccinated.



In a bid to live safely with the pandemic, people should strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.

VNA