No new COVID-19 infections logged on March 29
Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report in the past 12 hours to 6am of March 29, keeping the national count at 2,591 of which 1,603 cases were domestic infections, said the Ministry of Health.
A medical staff at Ho Chi Minh City's District 10 hospital is vaccinated against COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report in the past 12 hours to 6am of March 29, keeping the national count at 2,591 of which 1,603 cases were domestic infections, said the Ministry of Health.
A total of 2,308 COVID-19 patients in Vietnam have been given the all clear by now, and the death toll remains at 35.
Among those still under treatment, 30 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 38 twice and 57 thrice.
A total of 44,833 people are being quarantined nationwide, with 483 at hospitals, 18,412 at concentrated facilities and 25,938 at their accommodations.
According to the National Expanded Immunisation Programme, an additional 862 people received COVID-19 vaccine shots on March 28, bringing the total number of vaccinated people to 45,140.
The Disease Control Centre of Ho Chi Minh City reported on March 28 that competent agencies in the city had found three more people who entered the country illegally in the same group with patient 2580. The first test on those three turned out negative.
So far, nine out of 10 persons in the group arriving in Phu Quoc island on a fishing boat on March 22 have been traced, with five found in HCM City, two in Hai Phong, one in Hanoi and one in Gia Lai province. Of those nine persons, three have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2./.