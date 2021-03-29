The Disease Control Centre of Ho Chi Minh City reported on March 28 that competent agencies in the city had found three more people who entered the country illegally in the same group with patient 2580. The first test on those three turned out negative.

So far, nine out of 10 persons in the group arriving in Phu Quoc island on a fishing boat on March 22 have been traced, with five found in HCM City, two in Hai Phong, one in Hanoi and one in Gia Lai province. Of those nine persons, three have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2./.