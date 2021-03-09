Health Vietnam proposes IMO prioritise sailors in COVID-19 vaccinations Vietnam has proposed the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) consider the issuance of regulations on prioritising COVID-19 vaccinations for sailors regardless their nationalities, thus minimising the risk of pandemic spreading among the group.

Health One domestically-transmitted, 11 imported COVID-19 cases recorded on March 8 evening Twelve new COVID-19 infections were recorded in the past 12 hours to 6:00 pm on March 8, including 11 imported cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Infographic COVID-19 vaccine by AstraZeneca Vietnam started its first COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 8, using 117,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

Health Vietnam begins COVID-19 vaccination on March 8 Vietnam launches its COVID-19 inoculation drive on March 8 morning, administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to medical workers in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and northern Hai Duong province – the country’s biggest pandemic hotspot at present.