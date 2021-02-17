No new COVID-19 infections recorded on February 17 morning
Vietnam reported no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases from 6pm on February 16 to 6am on February 17, keeping the country's total number of infections at 2,311.
Disinfecting a quarantine area (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases from 6pm on February 16 to 6am on February 17, keeping the country's total number of infections at 2,311.
Among the cases, 1,412 were infected in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
At present, a total of 145,925 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being under quarantine nationwide, including 584 in hospitals, 15,251 in state-designated establishments and 130,090 others at home.
Among patients still undergoing treatment, 37 have tested negative for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 29 twice and 20 thrice.
The death toll related to the disease remained at 35, while 1,573 patients have been given the all-clear from the virus.
According to the Health Ministry, the pandemic is basically put under control in 12 out of 13 provinces and cities which have reported domestically-infected outbreaks, excluding Hai Duong province.
However, the ministry recommended people to remain proactive in pandemic prevention and control by continuing to wear face masks when going out, disinfecting frequently, maintaining a safe distance, refraining from gatherings, and making medical declarations./.