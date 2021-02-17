Health Two COVID-19 cases reported early February 16 Two cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours to 6am February 16, raising the national count to 2,271, of which 1,372 were locally transmitted, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevenon and Control.

Health Forty COVID-19 cases logged on February 15 In the past 12 hours to 6pm on February 15, 40 cases of COVID-19 were recorded, raising the national count to 2,269, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Hanoi collects COVID-19 testing samples related to Japanese patient Competent agencies in Hanoi are working urgently and drastically to screen F1 and F2 cases of a COVID-19-infected Japanese man who was found dead from unknown causes at a local hotel on February 13.

Health Hai Duong province imposes social distancing from mid-night Social distancing will be applied across the northern province of Hai Duong as from 0:00 on February 16 or the fifth day of the Lunar New Year.