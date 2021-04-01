Health No new COVID-19 cases, 51 more recoveries recorded Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6pm on March 30, keeping the total number of infections in the country at 2,594, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

Health Vietnam records three imported COVID-19 cases Three imported cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours to 6pm March 29, who were put into quarantine after entry, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Returnees from COVID-19 hotspots to HCM City must quarantine for 14 days Ho Chi Minh City’s Centre for Disease Control (HCDC) said that returnees from localities with COVID-19 patients in Hai Phong city and Binh Duong province must quarantine at home for 14 days.