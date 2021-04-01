No new COVID-19 infections reported on April 1 morning
A medical worker performs SARS-CoV-2 testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6am on April 1, keeping the total number of infections in the country at 2,603, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).
Of the total, 1,603 are domestically-transmitted cases, including 910 infections since the third wave of outbreaks hit the country on January 27.
The MoH’s Medical Service Administration reported that as many as 2,359 have been given the all-clear from the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 so far.
The death toll from the disease was still kept at 35, the administration said.
Among active patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments across the country, 18 tested negative for the virus once, 15 twice and 37 thrice.
A total of 37,008 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined nationwide, including 506 in hospitals, 19,093 at concentrated facilities and 17,409 at their residences.
According to the National Expanded Immunisation Programme, an additional 1,487 people received COVID-19 vaccine shots on March 31, bringing the total number of vaccinated people to 49,743.
To live safely with the pandemic, the MoH advised people to remain proactive in pandemic prevention and control by continuing to wear face masks when going out, disinfecting frequently, maintaining a safe distance, refraining from mass gatherings, and making medical declarations./.