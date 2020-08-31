No new COVID-19 patients overnight
Taking samples for SARS-CoV-2 testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases during the past night, keeping the national tally at 1,040 on August 31 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Among the confirmed patients, 550 are related to the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang which started on July 25.
The committee’s treatment sub-committee reported that as many as 695 patients have been given the all-clear and there have been 32 COVID-19-related deaths so far.
Among the active patients, 40 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 48 twice and 27 three times.
The sub-committee said there are six patients who are in very serious conditions, five of them may die any time.
Currently, 57,097 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide, including 1,111 people quarantined at hospitals, 16,006 people at concentrated quarantine establishments and 39,980 at home./.