Health No new COVID-19 cases to report on August 30 morning Vietnam has no new COVID-19 infections to report on August 30 morning, and this keeps the national count of the pandemic at 1,040, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam confirms two more COVID-19 cases Vietnam confirmed two more COVID-19 cases in the central city of Da Nang and the southern province of Binh Duong from 6am-6pm on August 29, reported the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam records second COVID-19 death on August 29 A 67-year-old woman in the central city of Da Nang died of coronavirus-related complications on August 29, the second death in a single day. ​

Health Vietnam reports 31st COVID-19-related death A 28-year-old man in the central province of Quang Nam died on August 29 morning, becoming the youngest among Vietnam's 31 COVID-19-related fatalities.