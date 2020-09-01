No subjectivity in disaster prevention, control: PM
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested authorities from the central to local levels to always take the initiative and avoid subjectivity in natural disaster prevention and control.
Addressing a meeting on the disaster situation in the remaining months of this year and urgent measures that need to be done, PM Phuc noted that Vietnam is vulnerable to climate change and natural disasters.
Therefore, he stressed, it is important to better forecasting and warnings through the application of modern technology.
The Government leader asked the National Committee for Disaster Response and Search and Rescue to stay ready to promptly deal with any possible circumstances.
The Ministry and Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of Industry and Trade were required to coordinate closely in ensuring the safety of reservoirs, and not to store water in reservoirs at risk of poor safety.
The PM agreed with proposals of the Central Steering Committee on Disaster Prevention and Control and related ministries and sectors to continue assisting localities affected by disasters, while asking the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry Planning and Investment to prepare budget reserves for disaster prevention and control.
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong, who is deputy head of the Central Steering Committee on Disaster Prevention and Control, said that there may be from seven to nine storms in the East Sea by year-end, of which four or five will directly affect Vietnam’s mainland./.