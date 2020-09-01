Society Strict COVID-19 preventive measures needed at HCM City's markets Many traditional markets in Ho Chi Minh City are paying more attention to COVID-19 prevention, but some small traders and local residents are not taking necessary precautions.

Society Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine brought home More than 240 Vietnamese citizens from Ukraine were brought home on a flight operated by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on August 31 and September 1.

Society National data portal inaugurated The national data portal https://data.gov.vn was launched by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) during a ceremony in Hanoi on August 31.