Ambulances are seen near Crocus City Hall following a shooting incident in the northwest of Moscow, Russia, on March 22. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – There has not been any information on casualties related to Vietnamese people in the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow on March 22 evening (local time), said Counselor Vu Son Viet, head of the Consular Department and deputy head of the Community Affairs Board of the Vietnam Embassy in Russia.

Until March 23 afternoon (Vietnam time), the attack killed 93 people and injured at least 145 others.



Viet said that as soon as receiving information about the attack, the embassy implemented citizen protection work, sending personnel to the scene.

From March 22 night until 5 am on March 23, they rescued 12 Vietnamese people and brought them home safely.

In addition, the embassy officials also went to the place where victims of the attack were taken for first aid to find out if there were any Vietnamese people, he said.



According to Viet, whenever there is a case of insecurity or terrorism, the embassy sends warnings to the Vietnamese community through the Vietnamese association in Russia, groups, or networks of Vietnamese people in the country.

It recommends people restrict travelling by public transport or going to crowded places such as train, bus and subway stations, theaters, or wholesale markets. They are urged to closely follow local media, and comply with local government instructions in emergencies.



In addition, the embassy also calls on people, when an emergency occurs or they get information about such situations, to immediately contact the citizen protection division of the Consular Department of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia./.