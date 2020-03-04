Society Lockdown on COVID-19 cluster in Vinh Phuc lifted The lockdown placed on Son Loi, a rural commune in the northern province of Vinh Phuc that had been hit by COVID-19, was officially lifted at 0:00 hours on March 4.

Society Five Vietnamese sailors missing in fishing boat fire in waters off RoK Five Vietnamese sailors went missing as a fishing boat carrying eight crew members caught fire in waters off the resort island of Jeju of the Republic of Korea (RoK) on March 4, reported Yonhap News Agency.

Business Vietnam to universalise smartphones Vietnam is planning to sell smartphones costing just 500,000 VND (20 USD) under a smartphone universalisation programme, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said.

Society COVID-19 brings losses to flower growers Days before the International Women’s Day (March 8) are often the best for flower sellers at Tay Tuu Flower Village in Hanoi, but the continuing COVID-19 epidemic has cut sales of flowers in half this season.