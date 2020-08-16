Business Foreigners purchased about 16,000 real estates in Vietnam Foreigners have bought some 16,000 housing properties across the country since they were allowed to do so in 2015, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Real Estate Association (HoREA).

Business Vietnamese firm seals deal to supply equipment for US medical group Ecom Net USA, a branch of Vietnam’s personal protective equipment (PPE) provider Ecom Net, on August 14 (US time), inked a contract to become the supplier of facemasks and PPE for the US medical group Spartan’s hospitals across the US.