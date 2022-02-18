Vietnam Airlines' plane at Noi Bai airport (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi has been able to receive flights since early February 18 as the weather has improved, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

On February 17 evening, dense fog in Hanoi and northern localities prevented many planes from landing at some airports such as Noi Bai, Vinh in Nghe An province and Cat Bi in Hai Phong city. Only Van Don airport in Quang Ninh could serve landing in late evening.

At the Noi Bai airport, the vision was reduced to 700-800m and cloud ceiling was 50-60m on the day, which failed to meet the safety standard for planes to make landing, said the authority. Of note, one flight from Japan had to return as it could not land at Noi Bai.

A flight of Pacific Airlines carrying 180 passengers en route from Macau (China) to Noi Bai had to divert twice and land at Cat Bi airport due to the fog.

Meanwhile, some flights departing from Noi Bai on February 17 were also cancelled due to bad weather.