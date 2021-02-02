Noi Bai Airport requests COVID-19 testing for all staff
Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport has sought COVID-19 testing for about 3,200 employees in order to ensure there are staff working round the clock at the airport, Acting Director To Tu Ha said on February 2.
The airport is facing a high risk of infection among its employees amid new community transmissions of the coronavirus, even though stringent preventive measures are in place, he added.
Sixteen employees were listed as F1s after having direct contact with a passenger travelling to Japan.
If an infection is detected at the airport, it may face temporary closure.
Testing for all airport staff is necessary to ensure passenger safety nationwide, Ha stressed, adding that Noi Bai will operate as normal during the process.
The airport has not reported any COVID-19 cases to date, he noted./.