Noi Bai airport secures Airport Health Accreditation certificate
In order to receive the certificate, Noi Bai had to undergo a strict assessment of health safety measures at the airport. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi has been granted with the Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) certificate by the Airports Council International (ACI).
The AHA programme enables airports to demonstrate to passengers, staff, regulators, and governments that they are prioritizing health and safety in a measurable, established manner.
In order to receive the certificate, Noi Bai had to undergo a strict assessment of health safety measures at the airport, including cleaning and disinfection procedures, physical distancing, staff protection, physical layout, passenger communications, and passenger facilities.
ACI General Director Luis Felipe de Oliveira said Noi Bai provides safe airport experience for all passengers in line with ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines, and recommendations by the International Civil Aviation Organisation - ICAO Council Aviation Restart Task Force.
Tan Son Nhat international airport in Ho Chi Minh City and another international airport in the central city of Da Nang are also being considered for the accreditation.
Nguyen Duc Hung, Deputy General Director of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and Director of Noi Bai International Airport, attributed the result to all-out efforts by the airport’s staff members in response to COVID-19, helping passengers feel secure while using services at the airport.
ACI is the only global trade representative of the world’s airports. Established in 1991, ACI represents airports interests with Governments and international organisations such as ICAO, develops standards, policies and recommended practices for airports, and provides information and training opportunities to raise standards around the world. /.