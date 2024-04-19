Business Vietnam earns 1.43 billion USD from rice exports in Q1 ietnam in the first quarter of 2024 exported 2.18 million tonnes of rice, earning 1.43 billion USD, an increase of 17.6% in volume and 45.5% in value year on year. Meanwhile, the average export rice price also increased by 23.6% to $653.9 per tonne.

Business Old loans must endure higher interest rates temporarily: central bank The average lending interest rate for new loans by commercial banks is reported at around 6.4% per year, a decrease of 0.7 percentage point per year compared to the end of last year. However, borrowers with loans issued before the latest rate adjustment still must pay higher rates, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Business Vietnam among top domestic infrastructure investors: Ambassador Vietnam is one of the leading countries in Asia in terms of investment for infrastructure development, allocating 5.7% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to projects in this field, said Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN).

Business Vietjet adds more flights to Dien Bien To meet the rising demands to visit Dien Bien of people and tourists during the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu victory, Vietjet increased the frequencies of flights between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the northwestern province to 28 per week.