Culture - Sports Ha Thai traditional lacquer art Traditional lacquer art painted on cultural artifacts in Ha Thai village, Thuong Tin, Hanoi dates back to the 17th century. In the 1930s, the first Vietnamese painters studying at the Indochina College of Fine Arts (now the Vietnam Fine Arts University) sought ways to develop lacquer techniques. Village artisans applied the techniques immediately to refine and perfect their products.

Culture - Sports Gigantic folk dances to honour Xoe Thai “Xoe Thai - Quintessence of the heritage land” will be the main theme in a programme for Xoe Thai to be honoured as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO, and the Mường Lò Culture- Tourism Festival, the Discovery Mù Căng Chải Terraced Fields 2022 which is slated for September 24.