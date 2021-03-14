Non Nuoc Cao Bang, land of amazing landscapes
-
UNESCO-recognized geopark Non Nuoc Cao Bang covers more than 3,000 km2 in the districts of Ha Quang, Tra Linh, Quang Uyen, Trung Khanh, Ha Lang and Phuc Hoa, and part of Hoa An, Nguyen Binh and Thach An districts. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Ban Gioc waterfall tourist complex in Dam Thuy commune, Trung Khanh district attracts both local and foreign visitors. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Posing to keep beautiful moments at Ban Gioc waterfalls (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The majestic beauty of Phong Nam valley in Ngoc Con commune, Trung Khanh district (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Phia Thap village at the foot of Pha Hung mountain is known for its incense making craft. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Phuc Sen commune, Quang Uyen district is home to about 150 forges, spread evenly in six hamlets: Phia Chang above, Phia Chang below, Dau Co, Pac Rang, Tinh Dong and Lung Vai. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Harvesting ong (bee) sticky rice, a specialty of Trung Khanh (Photo: VNP/VNA)