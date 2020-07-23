Travel Youngsters work to upgrade local infrastructure Youth unions at all levels in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa have recently joined together to improve local infrastructure. Join us to see their efforts on Ninh Van Island in Ninh Hoa town.

Travel Travel agencies promoting domestic tourism The local tourism market has never been so vibrant, filled with attractive summer holidays at affordable prices. Thousands of tours and promotions are being introduced to help the sector on the road to recovery.

Travel Dong Thap province to focus on boosting tourism Dong Thap province will take a number of measures to attract tourists after the COVID-19 pandemic is fully controlled, according to the provincial People’s Committee.