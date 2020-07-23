Non Nuoc Cao Bang listed in world’s 50 best views by US newswire
The US’s leading news website Insider has named Vietnam’s Non Nuoc Cao Bang Geopark among the 50 best views in the world.
Non Nuoc Cao Bang Geopark (Photo: Shutterstock)
Non Nuoc Cao Bang is a UNESCO Global Geopark with magnificent views of its waterfalls, lakes, and diverse plant species, the newswire describes when gathering 50 of the most breathtaking views in the world.
Argentina’s Los Glaciares National Park, Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, The Great Wall of China, and Lavender fields in the Provence region of France are also among the list.
Located in the north of Vietnam, 300km from Hanoi, Non Nuoc Cao Bang UNESCO Global Geopark covers 3,000sq.km. It covers six districts of Ha Quang, Tra Linh, Quang Yen, Trung Khanh, Ha Lang, Phuc Hoa, and part of Hoa An, Nguyen Binh and Thach An districts. The geopark is home to nine ethnic groups including Tay, Nung, Mong, Dao and San Chay.
The geopark is an exceptional territory which offers insights into the history of our planet across more than 500 million years through protected sites. Fossils, marine sediment, volcanic and plutonic rocks and minerals are witness to the remarkable evolution and changes of our planet, and they constitute an exceptional geological heritage.
It is also a land of tangible and intangible cultural heritage sites and special historical monuments. The area is also well-known for its high biological diversity with abundant endemic plant and animal species and ecosystems./.