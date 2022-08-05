Business Vietnamese exporters updated about UKCA mark A webinar was held on August 4 to update Vietnamese exporters on the UK Conformity Assessed (UKCA) mark, which is mandatory for most of industrial products circulated and used in the UK from next year.

Business Vietnamese economy is likely to grow 10% in Q3: VinaCapital The Vietnamese economy is likely to grow 10% year on year in the third quarter of this year, driven by strong domestic consumption, according to Michael Kokalari, chief economist at VinaCapital, one of the country’s leading investment management and real estate development companies.

Business Work on Long Thanh airport’s terminal to start in October Construction on the Long Thanh International Airport’s passenger terminal in the southern province of Dong Nai will begin in October, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has told an inspection delegation of the National Assembly’s Economic Committee.

Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND on August 5 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,182 VND/USD on August 5, up 4 VND from the previous day.