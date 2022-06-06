Culture - Sports Japanese Kokeshi dolls go on show in Hanoi An exhibition promoting Japan’s Kokeshi Wooden Dolls is opening at the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Hanoi, offering visitors the chance to explore Japanese culture and the country’s doll making craft.

Videos Exciting programme “Hello summer with Japanese culture” The Vietnam Women’s Museum in Hanoi recently kicked-off a program entitled “Hello summer with Japanese culture”, featuring a host of interesting activities for children and the general public in the capital, especially lovers of Japanese culture.

Videos Con Dao raft race held in tribute to revolutionaries Con Dao Island was once dubbed “Hell on Earth” as it was home to a brutal prison where many revolutionaries were jailed during the war time. The prison witnessed hundreds of uprisings and escape attempts by boat and raft, but most were unsuccessful and resulted in recapture or death at sea. A raft face festival has been held for 16 years, as part of efforts to recall the unforgettable memories.