Society Hanoi completes preparations for freeing amnestied prisoners Hanoi’s public security units are now ready to carry out the amnesty round on the occasion of National Day (September 2), as all necessary preparations had been completed by August 29.

Society Over 91,000 contestants sit Vietnam-Laos relation quiz in week 11 Close to 91,480 people sit the online quiz on the history of the special Vietnam-Laos relations from 4pm on August 22 to 3pm on August 29, the 11th week of the competition.

Society Revolutionary changes proposed to draft Gender Affirmation Law Medical interventions are now non-obligatory for people who want to be recognised as transgender, and trans men are eligible for maternity leave should they be pregnant.