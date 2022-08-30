Non-stop toll collection proposed for airports
The Ministry of Transport has requested the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to promptly study the investment and operation of non-stop toll collection using camera recognition technology at airports.
Parking lots at Noi Bai International Airport are often fully occupied. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Ministry of Transport has requested the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to promptly study the investment and operation of non-stop toll collection using camera recognition technology at airports.
All toll booths on highways nationwide have already switched to automated non-stop toll collection since August 1.
If the plan is realised, vehicles entering and leaving the airport will be similarly identified via camera recognition.
The ministry also proposed the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises direct the ACV in equipping camera systems at the airport frontage; and coordinate with local authorities to strengthen the inspection, supervision and handling of administrative violations to ensure implementation of regulations on vehicles at airports.
The ACV was urged to direct Tan Son Nhat International Airport in researching additional signboards, information counters at the pick-up and drop-off terminals, strengthening the information and communications counter, and helping passengers choose suitable transport.
To overcome delays, flight cancellations and passenger congestion in security screening areas, the Ministry of Transport requested the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to assume responsibility in coordinating with agencies to establish an inspection group at airport screening areas.
They will also focus on improving areas such as the coordination and management of flight slots and allocation of night flights according to airport capacity.
The ACV will research and invest in upgrading equipment, ensuring and increasing screening services and aviation security checks for passengers in a quick and efficient procedure.
The Ministry of Transport has also requested ground service enterprises to review their operations following an assessment report that demonstrated an unresolved demand for more baggage clearance.
It should improve the current process and solve the problem of delayed baggage during busy periods such as the upcoming national holiday and during the Lunar New Year. /.