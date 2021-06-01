Environment Vietnam affirms responsible contributions to climate change response Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit on May 31, at the invitation of President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in.

Environment Contest seeks breakthrough climate change solutions from young people The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU) Central Committee and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) launched the “Youth for Climate Innovation Contest” in Hanoi on May 28.