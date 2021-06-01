North, central regions suffering severe heat wave
Hot weather is forecast to scorch northern and north-central provinces this week with temperatures ranging from 35 to 40 degrees Celsius, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
Hanoi (VNA) –
Northern mountainous Son La and Hoa Binh provinces, northern midland and plain regions and central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen are hardest hit by the heat wave.
The high temperature along with the lowest relative humidity of 40-60 percent during this heat wave pose threats of fires and explosions in residential areas due to the increased demand for electricity, and forest fires in central localities, the centre said.
Dehydration, exhaustion, and heat stroke as the human body is exposed to high temperatures for a long time are also warned.
The heat wave is predicted to last to June 4-5.
The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) reported that severe hot weather has resulted in increased power consumption.
Data from the National Power System Dispatch Centre shows that the national power load on May 31 was at the highest ever level with a peak capacity of 41,549 MW and a power output of 850.3 million kWh.
In the northern region and Hanoi, electricity consumption levels everyday stand at 360 million kWh and 90 million kWh, respectively.
EVN advised agencies, production establishments and households to use electricity safely, economically and effectively./.