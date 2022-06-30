Society Traffic accidents decline in five months Statistics reveal that traffic accidents have dropped in all three criteria of incidents, fatalities and injuries in the first five months of 2022.

Society Vietnam backs UN’s efforts to improve road traffic safety Vietnam has reaffirmed its support and contributions to the UN's efforts to improve road traffic safety at a UN General Assembly session being held on June 30 and July 1.

Society Vietnamese, Cuban trade unions promote traditional relations President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) Nguyen Dinh Khang held talks with representatives of the Central Union of Cuban Workers (CTC) on June 30, as part of the VGCL delegation’s official visit to the Latin American country.