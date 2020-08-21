Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - Northern provinces have seen heavy rains in the past few days, causing floods on the Thao River and inundation in Yen Bai province, said the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

The steering committee on August 20 sent a letter to steering committees for natural disaster prevention, search and rescue in Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Phu Tho, Vinh Phuc and Hanoi.

It informed the localities that heavy rain is forecast continue until August 22 with rainfall of up to 100-120mm, while China announced on August 20 that it is going to release water from the Madusan dam on the upper course of the Red River.

To respond to floods and rains, especially high floods on the Thao River, the committee requested local steering committees keep a close watch on the rain and flood situation to promptly and regularly inform and guide local people on measures to protect themselves.

Localities were told to inspect dykes and plans to ensure that they will be safe in floods, while quickly resolving dyke incidents that have occurred already.

The provinces and cities need to review and implement plans to ensure population safety, socio-economic activities in riverside areas, river banks and areas at risk of flooding and landslide.

They must be ready to organise the relocation and evacuation of people in dangerous areas to safety.

They should also strengthen inspection, review and ready plans to ensure safety of reservoirs and downstream, especially small hydropower reservoirs and irrigation lakes.

Along with that, concerned provinces and cities need to organise a task force committee, regularly synthesise and report on natural disasters and damage to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control./.