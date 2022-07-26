The northern region will undergo the hot weather until July 28. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The northern region and central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen are forecast to continue experiencing a heat wave on July 26 with peak temperature up to 35-37 degrees Celsius, even over 37 degrees Celsius in some places, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).



The lowest relative humidity of the day is from 55-65%.



The NCHMF warned of a high risk of explosions and fires in residential areas due to the increased demand for electricity.



Hot weather can also cause dehydration, exhaustion, and heat stroke for people when they are exposed to high temperature for a long time.



Rain and thunderstorm are predicted to occur in the northwestern provinces and provinces from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue as well as those from Da Nang to Binh Thuan on July 26 evening.



The highest daytime temperature in the Central Highlands and southern regions reach 30-33 degrees Celsius and 31-34 degrees Celsius, respectively. Both regions are likely to experience showers and thunderstorms in the evening, the NCHMF said./.